Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Down 13.5%

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) traded down 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.45, 772,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 227% from the average session volume of 236,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.
The stock has a market cap of $243.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.
Luna Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNA)
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.
