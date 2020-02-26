Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Down 13.5%

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) traded down 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.45, 772,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 227% from the average session volume of 236,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

The stock has a market cap of $243.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 422,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 299,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

