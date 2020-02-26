MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,326. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $541.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.32. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGNX. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

