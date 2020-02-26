Manitex Capital (CVE:MNX) Trading 17.6% Higher

Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX)’s stock price traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 18,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 million and a P/E ratio of 0.32.

Manitex Capital Company Profile (CVE:MNX)

Manitex Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Valeo Pharma Inc, acquires and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily in Canada. It operates through two segments, Investments and Pharmaceutical. The company sells its products through wholesalers and retail pharmacy chains, as well as through hospitals and other groups.

