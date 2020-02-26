MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,689,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,851. The firm has a market cap of $313.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. MannKind has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

