MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Down 11.2%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares were down 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.35, approximately 6,140,246 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,243,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $278.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in MannKind by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 600,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

