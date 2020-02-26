Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71, 784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

