Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report $4.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,979,000 after acquiring an additional 833,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after acquiring an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,831,000 after acquiring an additional 443,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,393,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,773. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.