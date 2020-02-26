Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 2.67

Press coverage about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a news sentiment score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Mastercard’s score:

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $21.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,703,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,337. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $341.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

