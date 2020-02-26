Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Down 10.9%

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price dropped 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.87, approximately 7,669,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 2,785,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $172,314 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

