McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 17.02%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $76.04. 89,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,845. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGRC shares. ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

