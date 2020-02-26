MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP has a 12-month low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of A$2.10 ($1.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.07.

