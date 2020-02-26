Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Down 6.8%

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) shares fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.39, 1,159,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,596,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medallia in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $3,851,023.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,090,787.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,279 shares of company stock worth $14,056,435.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

