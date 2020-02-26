MediShares (MDS) Price Hits $0.0046

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. MediShares has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $193,885.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One MediShares token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.21 or 0.02741615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00131548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

