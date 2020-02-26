Megacoin (MEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53,107.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $53,107.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00746698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007216 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,523,637 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

