Metronome (MET) Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00006794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $18.94 and $32.15. Metronome has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $373,758.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.02523922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00210191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00127710 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,757,646 coins and its circulating supply is 10,233,397 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

