MicroBitcoin (MBC) Reaches Market Cap of $10.54 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $10.54 million and $4,739.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

