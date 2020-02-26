Milton (ASX:MLT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$4.72 ($3.35) and last traded at A$4.79 ($3.40), approximately 303,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.87 ($3.45).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.77. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Milton’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Milton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Milton Corporation Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The firm also invests in trusts, real estate, and mortgages. Milton Corporation Limited was founded in 1938 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

