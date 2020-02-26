Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Down 12.2%

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s stock price fell 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.89, 511,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 319,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NERV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

