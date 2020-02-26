Mixin Tops 1-Day Volume of $60.76 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $274.95 or 0.02953657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a market cap of $130.97 million and $60.76 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,332 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

