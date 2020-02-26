Moin Market Cap Reaches $47,065.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Moin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Moin has a market capitalization of $47,065.00 and approximately $198.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002034 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Moin

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,993,495 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

