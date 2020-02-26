Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Down 18.7%

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) shares dropped 18.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.09, approximately 4,326,404 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,203,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

MGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Moneygram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $129.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Moneygram International by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 70,152 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moneygram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.