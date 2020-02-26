Monkey Project (MONK) Market Capitalization Reaches $234,821.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $234,821.00 and $480.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 71.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,318,580 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

