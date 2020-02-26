Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG.A) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG.A)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.84 and last traded at $81.62, approximately 231,661 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 152,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $754.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.30 million.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.