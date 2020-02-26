Morguard North American Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MRG)

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Morguard North American has a 1 year low of C$13.17 and a 1 year high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$61.24 million for the quarter.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

