Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $250.20

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $250.20 and traded as high as $266.10. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $255.40, with a volume of 902,999 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €272.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €250.40.

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.