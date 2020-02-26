MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Trading Down 3.3%

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.38, 139,537 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 115,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

