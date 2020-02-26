Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Down 17%

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s stock price traded down 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.28, 817,938 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 145% from the average session volume of 334,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $160.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

