Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Namaste Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31, 934,356 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 977,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company. The company retails vaporizers and smoking accessories through e-commerce sites in 26 countries. It is also involved in the product design and manufacturing activities; and distribution of medical cannabis products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Namaste Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namaste Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.