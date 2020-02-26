Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE NGVC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. 108,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.98. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

