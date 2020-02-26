NIX (NIX) Hits Market Cap of $3.90 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $116,678.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $13.77 and $32.15.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,193.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.32 or 0.02625584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.64 or 0.03684449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00746698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00810156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00095259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009857 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029763 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00592903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77, $5.60, $10.39, $20.33, $50.98, $32.15, $7.50, $51.55 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.