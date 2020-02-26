Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Trading Down 10.2%

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) dropped 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.00, approximately 1,094,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 405,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

NBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $751.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.18%. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Martin Salinas purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Insiders have bought a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $74,556 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 72,654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,695,000 after acquiring an additional 701,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.