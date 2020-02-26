Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

