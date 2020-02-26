NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $395.44 Million

Equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report sales of $395.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.92 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $486.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,972 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,361,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 373,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. 781,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,332. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 86.64%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

