Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 9.8%

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 1,581,604 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,234,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri acquired 406,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $138,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Junge Zhang acquired 220,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Insiders have bought 896,000 shares of company stock worth $325,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,541 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

