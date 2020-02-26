OKCash Reaches Market Cap of $3.67 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $292,887.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 66.2% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042118 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000983 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,172.62 or 0.99891559 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000683 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,017,319 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

