Omni Reaches One Day Volume of $113.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Omni has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00019433 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00747440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007338 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,851 coins and its circulating supply is 562,535 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

