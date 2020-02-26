OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Trading Down 13%

Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) traded down 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.44, 1,422,315 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 786,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5,032.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 844,817 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 85.0% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 691,033 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OneMain by 56.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 666,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OneMain by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after purchasing an additional 168,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

