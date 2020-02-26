OneRoot Network (RNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00491695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.64 or 0.06287732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00059029 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010761 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

