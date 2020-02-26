Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ORA traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 770,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,194. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $583,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,917.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

