Orocobre (ASX:ORE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $3.32. Orocobre shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 1,841,215 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.81.

In related news, insider Martin de Solay purchased 132,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$362,593.14 ($257,158.26).

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

