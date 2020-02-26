Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Down 15%

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s stock price traded down 15% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.84, 2,311,387 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,887,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $359.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

