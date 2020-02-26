Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Shares Down 11%

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s share price was down 11% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.41, approximately 964,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 302,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $291.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,225,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,464.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $26,884.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,206,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,626.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,096 shares of company stock worth $142,179. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

