Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.57, approximately 22,636 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

