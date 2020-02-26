Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) Trading Down 3.5%

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.34, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.