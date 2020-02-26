Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) dropped 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 629,107 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 298,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 677,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,772,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

