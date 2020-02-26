Parkgene Market Capitalization Achieves $80,767.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Parkgene has a market cap of $80,767.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parkgene has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.02562620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00213726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00129438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

