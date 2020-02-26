PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Up 7.6% This Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,656.04 or 0.18046469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $17.20 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00482406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.71 or 0.06317569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00059338 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025684 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010753 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 10,384 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.