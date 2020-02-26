Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

PRFT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 618,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,783. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Perficient has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

