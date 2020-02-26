Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.
PRFT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 618,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,783. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Perficient has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.
Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.