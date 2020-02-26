Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) dropped 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $44.15, approximately 1,700,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 389,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

