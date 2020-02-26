Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.28. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 11,260,505 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 205.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.92.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

